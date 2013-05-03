© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

French Chamber Music Concert Tonight in Alpine

Published May 3, 2013 at 4:12 PM CDT
woodwinds
Nicole Marriott, Heather Ainsworth-Dobbins and Carol Wallace.

In this episode of Talk at Ten, we hear a preview of a performance by Heather Ainsworth-Dobbins (bassoon), Nicole Marriott (oboe), and Carol Wallace (piano).

Marriott is visiting the Big Bend from Salt Lake City, Utah, where she's active in the classical music scene. She and Ainsworth-Dobbins, the Director of Woodwind Studies at Sul Ross State University, met in music school and have collaborated musically in the past.

The trio's free concert is Friday, May 3, at 6 PM at St. James' Episcopal Church in Alpine. The evening features performances of the Terzetto Trio for Oboe, Bassoon, and Piano by Lalliet, Novelette for Bassoon and Piano by Mihalocici, and more.

