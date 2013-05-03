Brawlroom Marfa: Roller Derby Returns

Maiya Ruins, C-Minus, You Killed Kenny (YKK), Coach Adde, and True D. Grit... These are not band names, these are not wrestlers, this is the Marfa Roller Derby.

On this episode of Talk at Ten, we talk with the ladies of the Marfa Furious Five roller derby team (clad in roller skates) about their first derby bout in Marfa since April 2012.





Last year, "Mayhem in Marfa," the first ever Women's Flat Track Roller Derby bout in the Big Bend Region, was a huge success (over 400 attendees). By popular demand, Marfa Furious Five returns against the Hell Rio Rollers from Del Rio. There will be beer, sodas, food from Fat Lyle's Food Truck, and a great time for the whole family.

Since "Mayhem In Marfa," the Marfa Furious Five have trained intensely and played in Las Vegas, El Paso, and several times in Austin. This rigorous schedule has sharpened their skills and their game, preparing them for the new schedule of increased play. The Furious Five will be playing every other "Jam," Roller Derby's two minute unit of play that occurs in a roster of twelve to fourteen.

Off the rink, Brawlroom Marfa will be a scene to be seen as well. Adde Russell, who plays derby in Austin with the " Honky Tonk Heartbreakers," will be making her coaching debut. The Colonel (David Beebe) and Mercer Dot Comy (Mercer Black) will give a surely-stylized play-by-play. Marfa Public Radio's own Michael Camacho, Operations Engineer & Traffic Manager, will be operating the funk on the turntable. And, as a few volunteers are still needed, the cast of characters could include you.

Brawlroom Marfa, possibly the best name in Marfa since Pizza Foundation, takes place Saturday, May 4th at the MAC Building at 105 N Mesa in Marfa. Doors open at 6 pm and the bout starts at 7 pm. Click here for more information and ticket prices.