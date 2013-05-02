Filmmaker Profiles Marfa's Lineaus Lorette

Tune in to Talk at Ten for a conversation with filmmaker David Fenster. His new short film profiles West Texas resident Lineaus Lorette.

Fenster describes Lorette as "a man of many passions. Among them: crafting the finest medicine balls and punching bags in the world, collecting prison art, preaching the virtues of communism, selling lamps, swimming, and rescuing dogs." The film airs this Sunday (May 5) at 8 PM at the Crowley Theater in Marfa. Click here to reserve tickets.