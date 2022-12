The third annual CineMarfa Festival is May 1-5 in Marfa. David Hollander, CineMarfa Board Member, joins us to preview this year's festival. CineMarfa puts a unique emphasis on the intersection between film and fine art. The schedule this year features free screenings of films made by visual artists, as well as rarely screened archival, experimental, documentary, and narrative films, along with new films from across the spectrum of world cinema.