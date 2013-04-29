KRTS Astronomy Series - Astronomer on Asteroids That May Pose Threat to Earth

On the last Monday of each month, KRTS’s Talk at Ten features a conversation with an astronomer from The McDonald Observatory. In this episode, we speak with Dr. Judit Gyorgyey Ries, an astronomer involved in the Near Earth Object group.

The NEO group primarily studies potentially hazardous asteroids that might pose a threat to our planet. Dr. Ries talks about the difference between asteroids, meteors and comets, and explains the nature of asteroids in the asteroid belt. She also talks about the meteorite that struck in Siberia this past February.

The KRTS listening area is lucky enough to be home to some of the darkest skies in the nation. The McDonald Observatory’s facilities and telescopes are located on Mount Locke and Mount Fowlkes outside of Fort Davis, Texas. The observatory is a research unit of The University of Texas at Austin, and is one of the world’s leading centers for astronomical research, teaching, and public education and outreach. The McDonald Observatory celebrates its 75th Anniversary in 2014. Tune in to Talk at Ten on May 27 to hear the next conversation from this fascinating series.