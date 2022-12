On today's program, hear a conversation and performance with Brother Sun. Brother Sun is an eclectic folk trio comprised of Joe Jencks, Greg Greenway and Pat Wictor. The musicians stops by the KRTS studios for a preview of their performance Tuesday (April 30) evening in Marfa. The group's sound fuses folk, Americana, blues, pop, jazz, rock, and a cappella singing. More information about their Marfa performance is available here.