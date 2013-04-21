Sul Ross Unveils New Electron Microscope, Hosts Geology Talk

This Friday, April 26, Sul Ross State University hosts a "Science Friday" of their own. On this episode of Talk at Ten, we're joined by Dr. Kevin Urbanczyk, Leslie Hopper, and Dr. James Ward.

Dr. Urbanczyk and Ms. Hopper will be discussing the "recent analytical and spatial analysis lab improvements at Sul Ross State University."

Highlights include the public unveiling of the university's new Scanning Electron Microscope. The ribbon cutting and naming ceremony is in the Rio Grande Research Center, Warnock Science Building, Room 115, from 12:30 - 2 PM.

At 7 PM, Sul Ross hosts a talk by the "irrepressibly enthusiastic" Dr. James Ward, Sul Ross Alumnus and Professor of Geology and groundwater expert at Angelo State University. His talk, entitled "Small(ish) Texas Towns, Fast Horses and the Magnificent Study of Geology" is in Lawrence Hall, Room 300.