Preview of Big Bend Chorale's Sunday Performance in Alpine

Composer Steve Platko is our guest today. His song series on the Big Bend will be performed by Big Bend Chorale on Sunday, April 28. Though he is from the Midwest, Platko is enchanted by the region, composing songs such as "Alpine Waltz," "The Cowboy," and "Terlingua."

"There is a place in my heart," Platko says about the city of Alpine, in the song "Alpine Waltz."

The performance will be at 3 PM at the First Methodist Church in Alpine, at 208 E. Sul Ross Ave. It will feature sopranos Jane Ross, soprano Penny Hardaway, and baritone Allen Gilchrist. The group is led by Don Slocum.

Selections will include Platko's work, as well as classical, sacred music, and other compositions. The Big Bend Chorale is supported by the Big Bend Arts Council.