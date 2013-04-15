© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

National Geographic's Digital Nomad Visits West Texas

Published April 15, 2013 at 12:22 PM CDT
andrew-evans-tlk-bull
Riding Tex, the one-ton Texas Longhorn bull! No matter where I roam, I shall never forget my Texas-sized adventure in Texas! (Photo by Brennan Wells)

During March and April, travel writer Andrew Evans drove 5,000 miles across Texas. Evans - a native Texan who no longer lives here - is National Geographic's digital nomad—always traveling and always wired. He joined Marfa Public Radio for a conversation during his recent stop in the area, and in turn, interviewed residents of Marfa.

What did he find while exploring Texas? Well, for one, Pecos has the best mustaches in the state. Check out his "Best of Texas" article, and listen to the radio interview (click above) for more insight.

In our conversation, he spoke about his approach to traveling, some of the special places he has found, and his digital life on Twitter.

