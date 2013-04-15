National Geographic's Digital Nomad Visits West Texas

During March and April, travel writer Andrew Evans drove 5,000 miles across Texas. Evans - a native Texan who no longer lives here - is National Geographic's digital nomad—always traveling and always wired. He joined Marfa Public Radio for a conversation during his recent stop in the area, and in turn, interviewed residents of Marfa.

What did he find while exploring Texas? Well, for one, Pecos has the best mustaches in the state. Check out his "Best of Texas" article, and listen to the radio interview (click above) for more insight.

In our conversation, he spoke about his approach to traveling, some of the special places he has found, and his digital life on Twitter.