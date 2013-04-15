Local Naturalist Program Hosts Upcoming Training

This morning, we're joined by Tierra Grande Texas Master Naturalists Monte Riggs & Beth Nobles. They talk about an upcoming naturalist training session, this August through October, and explain what exactly a Texas Master Naturalist does.

The Texas Master Naturalist program's mission is “to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers who provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural area within our community." The Texas Master Naturalist program is a partnership between the AgriLIFE Extension Service, Texas Parks & Wildlife, and other local partners.