© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Local Naturalist Program Hosts Upcoming Training

Published April 15, 2013 at 12:12 PM CDT
texas-master-naturalist-logo

This morning, we're joined by Tierra Grande Texas Master Naturalists Monte Riggs & Beth Nobles. They talk about an upcoming naturalist training session, this August through October, and explain what exactly a Texas Master Naturalist does.

The Texas Master Naturalist program's mission is “to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers who provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural area within our community." The Texas Master Naturalist program is a partnership between the AgriLIFE Extension ServiceTexas Parks & Wildlife, and other local partners.

West Texas Talk
Latest Episodes: