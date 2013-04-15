Disability Advocate Highlights Disability Awareness Week

Disability Awareness Week is this week, April 14 – 20. On today's Talk at Ten, we hear from Randell Resneder, a disability advocate with Cerebral Palsy. He started DAW 25 years ago when he was a freshman in high school, and is the founder and executive director of Texas Disability Awareness Programs.

Also joining us is Joyce Page, of The Gathering Place, a community advocacy center for and by individuals and families with disabilities in Alpine. The Gathering Place is hosting daily events for Disability Awareness Week, including film screenings, workshops and sensitivity training. A complete schedule of events is available here.

Hear more of Resneder's story in this video, called “Looking Beyond the Obvious.”