West Texas Talk

DA Rod Ponton discusses changes in 83rd District

Published April 15, 2013 at 11:45 AM CDT
(Joe Edd Waggoner)

On Tuesday morning (April 16), Tim Crowley was sworn in as Assistant District Attorney for the Big Bend’s 83rd District Attorney’s office. The attorney and Marfa resident will work as a part time Assistant District Attorney, and be responsible for cases in Presidio County. Rod Ponton, 83rd DA, joined Marfa Public Radio on Talk at Ten to discuss the future of the 83rd district office.

In the press release this morning, Ponton said “Tim wanted to give back to Marfa and Presidio County, by defending the rights of crime victims, and prosecuting wrongdoers.” The Big Bend Sentinel was at the swearing-in.

Crowley is also on the Board of Directors at Marfa Public Radio.

 

 

 

