West Texas Talk

Alpine Humane Society To Open Thrift Store

Published April 15, 2013 at 12:37 PM CDT
The Alpine Humane Society wears a variety of hats in Brewster County. They provide animal socialization activities at the city animal shelter, raise money for pet health programs, and more. Soon, they'll add "Thrift Store Operators" to that list.

On this episode of Talk at Ten, we're joined by AHS volunteers R. Vic Morgan, President Emeritus of Sul Ross State University, and George Bradley, a retired Professor and Chair of Fine Arts & Communication at SRSU. They'll discuss AHS's purchase of the old Briar Patch building in Alpine, and their plans to turn it into an AHS-benefiting thrift store.

The Alpine Humane Society is also hosting an adoption day on Saturday, April 20, in Alpine.

 

