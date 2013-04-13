Sul Ross Students Direct One Act Plays

On today's broadcast of Talk at Ten, we take a trip inside a theater class at Sul Ross State University. Eight students have spent this semester immersed in directing as part of Sul Ross's Student Laboratory Productions. Hear students discuss the joys and challenges of directing a one act play.

First we talk to Missy, Jordan, and Laura, directors of Wednesday's plays, “It’s Called the Sugar Plum,” “The Zoo Story” and “Fine Line” about the difficulty of transitioning to directing and learning on their feet. For all but one of the students, this is the first time they've directed anything at all. Laura, director of "It's Called The Sugar Plum," says, "I finally get know what it is like to be in charge of something." It is a three week rehearsal process with no budget, limited actors and set.

For Thursday's plays, “Under Control,” “Far Away” and “Laundry and Bourbon,” we talk to student directors, Greg and Ashley, about the pathos of death and learning to love difficult scripts. Though, Julian, the director of "Laundry and Bourbon," was not able to make it, Professor Schwabb gives us his perspective on the piece.

The plays will be performed on Wednesday and Thursday, April 17 and 18, at 7 PM in the Studio Theatre of the Francois Fine Arts Building. After the performances, there will be an open discussion where audience members can share their opinions and ideas about each of the shows.

More information about the performance is available online, or by contacting Sul Ross's Fine Arts and Communications office at (432)-837-8218.