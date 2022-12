Leaders and participants in the Presidio County 4-H preview this weekend's Presidio County Fair, held Saturday at the "Big Red Barn" in Marfa, on Golf Course Road, just south of Vizcaino Park.

Adult leaders David Disselhorst, Sterry Butcher, and Michael Roch were joined in the studio by student participants Bailey Walker and Huck Roch. Bailey explains her interest in agricultural mechanics and Huck talks about his study of horses.