A New Port of Entry has Opened from Texas to Mexico...Now What?
So the new international port of entry in Texas has opened. Now what?
For this Talk At Ten roundtable, Marfa Public Radio speaks with a variety of people with a closer perspective on the Texas borderlands and Northern Mexico. We examine the village of Boquillas, Mexico, across the border from Big Bend National Park.
During this hour we connect with Cynta De Nervaez, Mike Davidson, Rawles Williams, John MacCormack, Voni Glaves, Rod Ponton, Karen Bernstein, Susan Simmons, Lorne Matalon, and others.
Cynta de Nervaez, Karen Bernstein from 2011