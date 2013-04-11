© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

A New Port of Entry has Opened from Texas to Mexico...Now What?

Published April 11, 2013 at 9:58 AM CDT
img_3071
A resident of Boquillas, Mexico, greets American visitors on the first day of the port of entry opening from Big Bend National Park, April 10, 2013. Photo by Lorne Matalon, Marfa Public Radio

So the new international port of entry in Texas has opened. Now what?

For this Talk At Ten roundtable, Marfa Public Radio speaks with a variety of people with a closer perspective on the Texas borderlands and Northern Mexico. We examine the village of Boquillas, Mexico, across the border from Big Bend National Park.

During this hour we connect with Cynta De Nervaez, Mike Davidson, Rawles Williams, John MacCormack, Voni Glaves, Rod Ponton, Karen Bernstein, Susan Simmons, Lorne Matalon, and others.

Voni Glaves

John MacCormack

Rawles Williams

Lorne Matalon

Cynta de Nervaez, Karen Bernstein from 2011

Mike Davidson

Rod Ponton

