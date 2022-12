For this episode, KRTS spoke with Josh Rosenthal, owner and founder of the Tompkins Square record label, during a recent stop in Marfa for a Daniel Bachman show presented by Marfa Public Radio & Marfa Book Company. Rosenthal spoke to us about his early career promoting Cypress Hill records for Columbia, upcoming Tompkins Square releases and the nuances of operating a boutique record label in the age of digital media.