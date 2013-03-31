Danny Holeva and Joe Dominey

In this episode of Talk at Ten, we present an interview conducted for our sister station, KXWT, with Executive Director Danny Holeva and Treasurer Joe Dominey of the Arts Council of Midland. The two join us to preview the 30th Annual Celebration of the Arts festival in Midland, happening April 6th - 7th, with a special preview party on the 5th. The festival is Midland's longest-running annual downtown event, and features works from 50 visual artists, live music, children's activities and more.