KRTS speaks with members of the band Uncle Lucius, who will be performing 2 shows in west Texas to benefit & raise awareness for the West Texas Food Bank. Hailing from Austin, the band has performed with the likes of Merle Haggard and Ray Wylie Hubbard, among others.

Uncle Lucius performs in Alpine on Friday, March 29th at Railroad Blues and Saturday, March 30th at The Lone Star Bar in Midland. A portion of merchandise sales from the show will go directly to the West Texas Food Bank, and donations will be accepted.