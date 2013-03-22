Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence Rikki Ducornet is our guest today. She is the author of eight novels, three collections of short fiction, a book of essays, and five books of poetry. Ducornet has received the Bard College Arts and Letters Award, an Academy Award in Literature, a Lannan Literary Award for Fiction, and was also a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. Ducornet is also a visual artist who exhibits internationally. She will read from her latest work at the Marfa Book Company this Saturday, March 23 at 6 PM.