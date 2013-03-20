KRTS Youth Media Project Special

This morning on Talk at Ten, we're pleased to present 4 originally produced radio stories from Marfa ISD students Michaela Serrano, Karina Marquez, Marissa Garcia and Eva Guevara. The stories are the results of the KRTS Youth Media Project, part of the nationwide American Graduate Initiativevia the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

During December and January, these students conceived, recorded and produced their own radio stories. From story-boarding and brainstorming to man-on-the-street interviews and ambient sound gathering, they created their stories from the bottom up. The students also organized and hosted the Youth Media Project Listening Party at the Marfa Book Company on January 31st.