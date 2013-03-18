On Talk at Ten today, we speak with William Reaves of William Reaves Fine Art. His gallery teams up with the Gage Hotel in Marathon to present an exhibit celebrating the regionalist legacy in Texas art. That's this week, Thursday, March 21 to Saturday, March 23. The exhibit features work by sixteen Contemporary Texas Regionalists, including bronze sculptures by wildlife sculptor Edward Kemeys (1843-1907), and lectures on Texas art by curator Laura Huckaby of the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.