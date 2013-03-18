SXSW Festival Wrap Up

Tune in to hear KRTS Correspondents Pete Szilagyi and Karen Bernstein report on the wrap up at SXSW Film, Interactive Media and Music. With an eye towards West Texas, Pete Szilagyi spotlights a UK band that recorded their last CD in El Paso: Chevin. Pete interviews Jon Langford, the bassist from Chevin. Karen Bernstein reports on the red carpet Texas premiere of AT ANY PRICE, a Rahmin Bahrani feature film, co-starring Dennis Quaid and Zac Efron. For more information on SXSW and the competition winners, log on to the SXSW website[gallery ids="10739,10740,10742,10741"]

