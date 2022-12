Kleo Belay of Terlingua dials into Talk At Ten to discuss the Freebox Fashion Show, a charitable event in Terlingua on Saturday March 23.

Funds generated during the event will offset the costs of an expedition to the Copper Canyon in Mexico to purchase and distribute corn for remote Tarahumara villages. The native Tarahumara (known as the Raramuri) have suffered from the drought that stretches into northern Mexico.