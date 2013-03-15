© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Friday SXSW Festival Update

Published March 15, 2013 at 3:05 PM CDT
SXSW Music Festival

In our  SXSW Music festival installment from Austin, reporters Pete Szilaygi and Karen Bernstein turn their attentions to the music side, both with live acts and filmic representations. Szilaygi reports from four sessions in the music conference with excerpts from Dave Grohl, Daniel Ek and Mike Muller from the award -winning band, Balmorhea. Bernstein reports from two red-carpet premieres: Stevie Nicks' "In Your Dreams" and Snoop Dogg/ Lion's "Reincarnated". Listen to their update and hear what happened this week during SXSW.

 

