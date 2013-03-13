KRTS speaks with guitarist Daniel Bachman, currently on tour in support of his latest release for the Tompkins Square record label, Seven Pines.

The 23-year old musician and current Virginian is perhaps best known for his dexterity and creative prowess with the steel string guitar. His latest release on the Tompkins Square label, Seven Pines, features calmly grandiose acoustic instrumentals, and is often associated with the American Primitive stylings of Jack Rose, John Fahey, Robbie Basho and others.

Bachman will be performing in Marfa at the Marfa Book Company on Saturday, March 16th at 9 pm. The show is presented by Marfa Public Radio and the Marfa Book Company. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Click here to view an NPR Tiny Desk Concert featuring the artist.