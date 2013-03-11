KRTS speaks with Todd Jagger of Austin about Wolf PAC, a political action committee that seeks the overturning of the Citizens United ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court. The 2010 ruling took the position that the government was disallowed from restricting political expenditures by corporations and unions.

Jagger speaks about the Texas chapter of Wolf PAC and its efforts to encourage Texas legislators to support the resolutions HJR-94 and HCR-21 & SCR-2. He also previews this evening's public meeting in Austin.