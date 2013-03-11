With our continuing coverage of the South by Southwest Music & Media Conference in Austin, we discuss the first film of the festival to be sold. On Sunday, the film Cheap Thrills was purchased by Drafthouse Films and Snoot Entertainment, with competitive bidding following the film's premier to an enthusiastic audience.

This morning we talk with one of the actors, Pat Healy, who appears alongside David Koechner, Sara Paxton, and Ethan Embry in this dark comedy thriller. The film is directed by E.L. Katz. Healy and Paxton recently appeared together in the horror film, The Innkeepers.

The midnight screening of Cheap Thrills was shown at SxSW on Saturday and Sunday, and plays one more time, tonight.