Mexico's new President, Enrique Peña Nieto, took office on December 1, 2012. Today on Talk at Ten, we discuss what has changed during his first few months in office. We're joined by Dudley Althaus, acclaimed observer of Mexican politics and the U.S. Mexico relationship. He's been based mostly in Mexico City since 1987, most of that time for the Houston Chronicle. In addition to Mexico, he's reported from across Latin America as well as Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.