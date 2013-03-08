Rashid Johnson & Fairfax Dorn & Erin Kimmel

Ballroom Marfa Executive Director Fairfax Dorn and Associate Curator Erin Kimmel join KRTS on Talk at Ten to discuss New Growth, a solo exhibition of new work by Rashid Johnson, who joins the interview briefly.

Johnson combines both personally and historically loaded material, such as shea butter and black soap with objects such as LP covers and books in complex installations that confound the uniformity of collective identity and multicultural representation. To inaugurate New Growth, Ballroom Marfa hosts a weekend of festivities, including an opening on Friday, March 8, from 6 to 8 PM.