Jorden Diebel

Jordan Diebel came on to KRTS Radio to announce her Senior Showcase as a theater major at Sul Ross State University. Her original production of A Walk Through Hollywood: from Classics to Present will be performed at the Marshall Auditorium on Friday & Saturday, March 1 & 2 at 9 PM, and on Sunday, March 3 at 3:30 PM.

Her Senior Showcase combines singing and dance, and it follows the SRSU production of the play Tom Sawyer and the Jackson's Islands Pirates. She was accompanied to the radio station by Aaron Delao.