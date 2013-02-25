© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Jorden Diebel

Published February 25, 2013 at 9:05 AM CST
jordan-diebel
Jordan Diebel and Aaron Delao, KRTS Studios, February 2013.

Jordan Diebel came on to KRTS Radio to announce her Senior Showcase as a theater major at Sul Ross State University. Her original production of A Walk Through Hollywood: from Classics to Present will be performed at the Marshall Auditorium on Friday & Saturday, March 1 & 2 at 9 PM, and on Sunday, March 3 at 3:30 PM.

Her Senior Showcase combines singing and dance, and it follows the SRSU production of the play Tom Sawyer and the Jackson's Islands Pirates. She was accompanied to the radio station by Aaron Delao.

West Texas Talk
Latest Episodes: