Musicians The Reverend Flip Cassidy and Natasha Duchene visit the KRTS studios to perform some live music and talk about their musical collaboration. The California-based Cassidy performs rusty Americana folk-punk, and with the band The Junkyard Gospel. Singer-songwriter and composer Natasha Duchene writes ethereal folk songs and hails from Northern Canada. Together, they describe themselves as "a little bit Nick Cave and PJ Harvey, and little bit Johnny and June."