Live from the Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Once again, Marfa Public Radio broadcasts live from the Opening Ceremonies of the Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Alpine, from the Marshall Auditorium on the campus of Sul Ross State University.

This is the 27th annual event, and headliners include Baxter Black, Dale Burson, Bob Campbell, Jeff Gore, Kristyn Harris, Yvonne Hollenbeck, Carole Jarvis, Jean Prescott, R.P. Smith, Jay Snider, and Andy Wilkinson.

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, who was a former large animal veterinarian. The author has a weekly newspaper column, weekly radio program, and is heard widely on NPR, among other networks.