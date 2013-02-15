Today on Talk at Ten, hear a conversation with The Iguanas. They perform live for a KRTS benefit concert on Saturday, February 16th at Padres in Marfa.

The New Orleans-based band is best known for its unique blend of R&B, south-of-the-border rock a la Doug Sahm, Chicano folk and funk.

The Iguanas come to Marfa on February 16th to help keep public radio alive in Far West Texas.

This is also a birthday celebration for Liz Rogers, a sponsor of the event.

Tickets are $21 online through Padres, and the show starts at 9 pm. Proceeds from the event go directly to community-supported Marfa Public Radio.