west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

The Iguanas

Marfa Public Radio
Published February 15, 2013 at 11:30 AM CST
tlk-130215-the-iguanas

Today on Talk at Ten, hear a conversation with The Iguanas. They perform live for a KRTS benefit concert on Saturday, February 16th at Padres in Marfa. 

The New Orleans-based band is best known for its unique blend of R&B, south-of-the-border rock a la Doug Sahm, Chicano folk and funk.

The Iguanas come to Marfa on February 16th to help keep public radio alive in Far West Texas.

This is also a birthday celebration for Liz Rogers, a sponsor of the event.

Tickets are $21 online through Padres, and the show starts  at 9 pm. Proceeds from the event go directly to community-supported Marfa Public Radio.

