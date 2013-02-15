© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

J Michael Combs

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 15, 2013 at 4:21 PM CST
J. Michael Combs & Friends

Musician J. Michael Combs of western New Mexico arrived unannounced at the Kay Burnett Studios. We liked his beard, so we spoke with him about his current tour of Terlingua and played a few songs from his album.

Combs appears at the Terlingua Farmers Market (February 16 & March 2) and at the Starlight Theatre (February 18 & 28, March 7), with the addition of a Gospel Brunch on Sunday, February 24.

Combs lives in Taos County, New Mexico, and plays button accordion, fiddle, autoharp, guitar, and banjo.

