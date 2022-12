On this episode, Dr. Kevin Urbanczyk previews theChihuahuan Desert Bike Fest. Urbanczyk, an avid cyclist and professor at Sul Ross, will lead a tour during the three day mountain bike event, running February 14 - 16. The festival includes guided cycling tours in Big Bend National Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park. The Chihuahuan Desert Bike Fest is presented by Desert Sports in conjunction with Texas Park and Wildlife Big Bend Ranch State Park.