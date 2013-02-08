Artist in residence, Then there was Land

English artist K. Yoland is the first artist-in-residence at the Marfa Contemporary, a new gallery space in Marfa TX. Her exhibit, Then There Was Land, opens on Saturday (February 9) with an artist's reception at 5-7 PM. The exhibit will be on display for one week, and it features landscape photographs, sculptures, and video performances.

Click Listen Now above to hear the podcast of Tom Michael of KRTS conducting a walk-through of the gallery space with the artist on the eve of the opening.



