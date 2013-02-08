© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Artist in residence, Then there was Land

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 8, 2013 at 10:27 PM CST
yoland-poster

English artist K. Yoland is the first artist-in-residence at the Marfa Contemporary, a new gallery space in Marfa TX. Her exhibit, Then There Was Land, opens on Saturday (February 9) with an artist's reception at 5-7 PM. The exhibit will be on display for one week, and it features landscape photographs, sculptures, and video performances.

Click Listen Now above to hear the podcast of Tom Michael of KRTS conducting a walk-through of the gallery space with the artist on the eve of the opening.

K. Yoland, artist in residence at Marfa Contemporary, February 2013.


