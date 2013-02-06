© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

The Yippee-Ki-Yay Cabaret

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 6, 2013 at 6:00 AM CST
photo-15

On this morning's program, tune in for a conversation and performance by the Yippee-Ki-Yay Cabaret. The cabaret features professional vaudeville and circus performers Clay Mazing, Jasper Patterns, and Vanessa Vortexas. They've each toured with circus and vaudeville acts across the globe. The Yippee-Ki-Yay Cabaret performs tonight (Wednesday, February 6) at 8 PM at Padres in Marfa. Their vaudeville musical comedy show combines western skills, circus antics, and shadow puppetry.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: