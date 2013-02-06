On this morning's program, tune in for a conversation and performance by the Yippee-Ki-Yay Cabaret. The cabaret features professional vaudeville and circus performers Clay Mazing, Jasper Patterns, and Vanessa Vortexas. They've each toured with circus and vaudeville acts across the globe. The Yippee-Ki-Yay Cabaret performs tonight (Wednesday, February 6) at 8 PM at Padres in Marfa. Their vaudeville musical comedy show combines western skills, circus antics, and shadow puppetry.