Journalist Ali Abunimah, Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence, is featured this morning on Talk at Ten. The Palestinian-American writer discusses his latest book, One Country: A Bold Proposal to End the Palestinian-Israeli Impasse. In addition to reporting for Al Jazeera, Abunimah is also the co-founder of the non-profit news and commentary website Electronic Intifada, which explores the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Abunimah speaks at the Marfa Book Company on Saturday, February 2nd at 6 pm.