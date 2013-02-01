© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Ali Abunimah

Published February 1, 2013 at 6:00 AM CST
dsc03014
Ali Abunimah at the KRTS studios in 2013.

Journalist Ali Abunimah, Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence, is featured this morning on Talk at Ten. The Palestinian-American writer discusses his latest book, One Country: A Bold Proposal to End the Palestinian-Israeli Impasse. In addition to reporting for Al Jazeera, Abunimah is also the co-founder of the non-profit news and commentary website Electronic Intifada, which explores the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Abunimah speaks at the Marfa Book Company on Saturday, February 2nd at 6 pm.

