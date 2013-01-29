Manny Fausett and Eddie Montezuma.

On today's episode, we speak with Manny Fausett of the Presidio Independent School District and Eddie Montezuma, project manager for Presidio County Judge Paul Hunt.

Last Spring, Presidio ISD received of one of 30 Transforming Texas grants from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Transforming Texas is a federally funded initiative supporting communities, workplaces, schools and health care providers "as they work together to reduce chronic disease, lower the cost of care and promote a lifetime of health for every Texan through the power of prevention." Presidio ISD's Transforming Texas survey aimed at improving the health of the cities of Presido and Marfa. Faucet originally joined KRTS on Talk at Ten in June 2012 to preview the initiative, which included a community survey on diet, health, and lifestyle in Marfa and Presidio. Today he discusses the surprising survey results and the initiative's next steps.