West Texas Talk

David Wilson and Patricia Long

Published January 27, 2013 at 3:06 PM CST
Join KRTS for a conversation with David Wilson, Director of The Big Bend Region Minority and Small Business Development Center at Sul Ross State University, and Patricia Long, Business Development Specialist for the center. The Center provides free services to existing and start-up small business owners, and helps business owners increase management skills. Additional, they assist in securing loans for business start-up and expansion, conduct free educational seminars, and have directly aided in the creations of over 170 new local businesses. On today's Talk at Ten, Wilson discusses the SBDC's work, recent success stories, and future plans.

