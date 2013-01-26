Anita Cochran - KRTS Astronomy Series

On the last Monday of each month, KRTS's Talk at Ten features a conversation with an astronomer from The McDonald Observatory. In this episode, we speak with Anita Cochran, a Research Scientist and the Assistant Director of the McDonald Observatory. Cochran discusses the history of the observatory and its current projects, along with her own scientific career. Cochran's research focuses primarily on the chemical and surface composition of comets and asteroids. She holds a PhD in Astronomy from The University of Texas at Austin and a BA in Physics from Cornell University.

The KRTS listening area is lucky enough to be home to some of the darkest skies in the nation. The McDonald Observatory's facilities and telescopes are located on Mount Locke and Mount Fowlkes outside of Fort Davis, Texas. The observatory is a research unit of The University of Texas at Austin, and is one of the world's leading centers for astronomical research, teaching, and public education and outreach. The McDonald Observatory celebrates its 75th Anniversary in 2014.Tune in to Talk at Ten on February 25 to hear the next conversation from this fascinating series.