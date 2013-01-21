Curator and writer Laurel Reuter, Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence, is our guest today. Reuter is the Founding Director and Chief Curator of the North Dakota Museum of Art. Reuter has curated countless exhibitions and published several collections of poems and essays. She was born and raised on the Spirit Lake Dakota Reservation in North Dakota where she currently is developing a Native Arts collaboration between the North Dakota Museum of Art and the Cankdeska Cikana Community College.