West Texas Talk

King's Last March

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 21, 2013 at 3:02 PM CST
mlk-americanradioworks

Today on Talk at Ten, we celebrate MLK Day with King's Last March, a special from American RadioWorks. Although it was one of the most challenging and controversial chapters of his career, the final year of King's life has not been the focus of significant public attention. This dramatic and illuminating documentary uses a rich mix of archival tape, oral histories and contemporary interviews to paint a vivid picture of what may have been the most difficult year of Dr. King's life. Hear the piece on their website.

