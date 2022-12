Poet and Lannan writer in residence Ed Skoog is our guest today on Talk at Ten. Skoog’s first collection of poems, Mister Skylight, was published by Copper Canyon Press in 2009. His second book, Rough Day, will be released by Copper Canyon Press later this year. His poems have appeared in American Poetry Review, Paris Review, The New Republic, Poetry, Narrative,Ploughshares, Tin House, and elsewhere. Skoog reads at the Marfa Book Company on Saturday, Jan 19, at 6 PM.