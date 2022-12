KRTS previews the Sunday performance of soprano Katharine Dain and pianist Jeffrey Grossman in Alpine at St. James Episcopal Church, at 4 PM. The performers are from the Piatigorsky Foundation in New York City. The event is sponsored by Marfa Public Radio.

Evan Drachman established the Piatigorsky Foundation in 1990 in honor of his grandfather Gregor Piatigorsky, who believed in the healing and inspiration power of classical music.