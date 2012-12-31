Jimmie Dale Gilmore & Butch Hancock

Today (Monday, December 31) tune in at 3 PM for a special live appearance by two Texas music legends. Americana pioneers Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock, both members of The Flatlanders, join us just hours before they ring in the new year with a performance at Padres in Marfa.

The Flatlanders most recent release is The Odessa Tapes, a compilation of recordings lost for four decades. Texas Music Matters recently produced an hour long documentary on the band and this newly discovered tapes of their earliest recordings. Listen to it here.