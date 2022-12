Noveller, a project of Sarah Lipstate, joins us at the KRTS Studios for Talk At Ten.

On Sunday night (December 30), Noveller will be presenting a live score of the 1920s Swedish film, The Phantom Carriage, at the Crowley Theater in Marfa; doors at 7 PM.

This is a production of Ballroom Marfa, part of a series of live scores to silent films that Ballroom has hosted annually.