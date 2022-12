YMP's Audio Revolution tackles the touchy topic of Christmas and Consumerism with hosts Sienna Sanchez and Conor Cole. This segment include Earthcare International/Youth Allies participants' audio cascade about waste and recycling, a piece on Walmart's use of sweatshops and additional unsavory labor practices, and finally, YMP's Taylor Ramzel's Taoist approach to dealing with holiday stress. Hear the piece on PRX.