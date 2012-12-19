© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Tinsel Tales

By Marfa Public Radio
Published December 19, 2012 at 12:44 PM CST
Christmas is a time of traditions, and over the years, NPR has created a few traditions of its own. In this hour-long special: Wistfulness, joy, doubt, hope, all the emotions we feel at this time of year, all summoned up in memorable stories from the NPR broadcast archives.

David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk — these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. It may be you'll remember these tales fondly, or it may be you'll fall in love with them for the first time. Click here to listen to the full program online.

Latest Episodes: